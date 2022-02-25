Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.62.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

