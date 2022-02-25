Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €180.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.05.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
