Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €180.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.05.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.