Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.50 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €24.50 ($27.84) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE traded down €0.89 ($1.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €15.59 ($17.71). 32,192,169 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.91.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.