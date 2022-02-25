DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DexCom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 765.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $408.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.69, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,404 shares of company stock worth $16,424,755. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

