Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Down 3.6%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.15 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.44). 18,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 72,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.50).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.03. The company has a market cap of £89.11 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.58.

Diaceutics Company Profile (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

