Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.17. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

