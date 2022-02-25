Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00004409 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $12,582.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001561 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,666,976 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

