Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,540. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.