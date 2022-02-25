Digital World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 2nd

Digital World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 2nd. Digital World Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACU opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.08. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $143.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth $24,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth $24,565,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth $18,178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth $12,385,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth $11,184,000.

