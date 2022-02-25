Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 167,074 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Newmark Group worth $39,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

