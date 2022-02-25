Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Churchill Downs worth $38,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $218.61 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.