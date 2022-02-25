Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,345 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.53% of Heritage Financial worth $40,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

HFWA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $892.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.