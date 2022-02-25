Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Announces Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 253,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,609,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

