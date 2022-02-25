Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.47

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 269343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

The company has a market cap of C$734.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

