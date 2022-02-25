Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $1.05 million and $51,180.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $20.98 or 0.00053243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

