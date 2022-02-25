DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

DKNG stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

