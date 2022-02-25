DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

