Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$27.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

