Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 29,629 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

