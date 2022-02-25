Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($57.95) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.68% from the company’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.24 ($53.68).

Shares of DUE traded down €1.90 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €32.14 ($36.52). The stock had a trading volume of 327,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The business has a fifty day moving average of €38.78 and a 200 day moving average of €39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

