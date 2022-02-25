Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$26.85 and a 52 week high of C$50.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.