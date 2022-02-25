Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE DNG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.15. 2,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$121.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Dynacor Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.83 and a one year high of C$3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

