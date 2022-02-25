DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

DZSI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that DZS will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 316.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DZS by 87,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

