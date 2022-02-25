e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.30

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.30 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 28.40 ($0.39). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.39), with a volume of 62,299 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.32. The company has a current ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £125.32 million and a PE ratio of -26.21.
e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)
Featured Stories
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.