E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SSP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,734. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

