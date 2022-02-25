Eagle Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. 327,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,252,006. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

