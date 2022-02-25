Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,633. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

