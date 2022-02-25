EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 91,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

