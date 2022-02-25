EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $439,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 52,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

