EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day moving average of $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

