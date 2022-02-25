EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

