EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 500 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.