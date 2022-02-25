EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.560-$6.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of EGP traded up $7.64 on Friday, reaching $193.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,551. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $193.14.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

