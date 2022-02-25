Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

