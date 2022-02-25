Eaton Vance Management Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

