Eaton Vance Management Sells 397 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

