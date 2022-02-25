Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Livent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.24 -$278.77 million ($2.15) -4.65 Livent $288.20 million 12.29 -$18.90 million ($0.09) -243.67

Livent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ecovyst and Livent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 2 3 0 2.60 Livent 1 5 6 0 2.42

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 48.75%. Livent has a consensus target price of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Livent.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -40.37% 11.79% 4.59% Livent -3.13% 2.22% 1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Livent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

