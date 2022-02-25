EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Up 131.4% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $299,199.71 and approximately $265.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 131.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.26 or 1.00237434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016255 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00312326 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

