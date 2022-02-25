EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 5.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 11,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 711,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.
The stock has a market cap of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
