Eight Capital Lowers K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target to C$4.50

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.

Shares of TSE:KNT traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.92. The company had a trading volume of 549,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,305. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.23. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

