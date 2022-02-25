Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.64% of Eldorado Gold worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

