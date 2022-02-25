Ellipsis (EPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.78 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $102.78 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110122 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 630,304,172 coins and its circulating supply is 606,742,152 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

