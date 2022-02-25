Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,321.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $13,321.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,808,886 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

