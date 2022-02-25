Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emergent BioSolutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 564,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $102.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 392,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 559.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
