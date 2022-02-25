Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

