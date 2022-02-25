Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of WATT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 764,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energous by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 79.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Energous by 2,038.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous (Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

