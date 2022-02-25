EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.97% of EnerSys worth $125,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $71.66 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

