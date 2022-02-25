Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Down 6.9%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 4,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 292,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $27,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

