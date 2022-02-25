ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.11 ($17.17).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.36 ($15.18) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.01. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of €13.83 ($15.72). The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.