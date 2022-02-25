EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.34 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $117.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,811,000 after acquiring an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 875,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,419,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,657,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after buying an additional 99,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

